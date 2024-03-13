Cognizant Technology Solutions, the US-based software company with a large presence in India, is expanding its sports sponsorship portfolio by becoming the first ever title sponsor of America’s Major League Cricket (MLC)—a professional cricket championship.

Cognizant’s sports sponsorship portfolio spans across the PGA, LPGA, Aston Martin Formula 1 (AMF1) team, SailGP, and the English Football Association. Cognizant’s sponsorships are aligned to its goals of showcasing the parallels between sport and technology and increasing diversity and inclusion in both arenas, says a release.

Cognizant Major League Cricket will return for its second season this summer, kicking off on July 4 and again bringing the world’s best cricketers to the US for multiple weeks of high-adrenaline T20 cricket action.

“Major League Cricket is thrilled to welcome Cognizant as our title sponsor, starting with season two of MLC this summer,” Vijay Srinivasan, co-founder, Major League Cricket, said in a release. “This multi-year partnership will help enable the continued growth of MLC and cricket in America as this new era in the US for the world’s second-largest sport continues to bloom.”

S Ravi Kumar, CEO, Cognizant, said, “Our extended relationship with MLC will help us create deeper connections with our clients and associates, while giving back to the communities where we work and play through outreach and education to help invite historically excluded groups into sports and technology.”

Also read: Intel designates India as a separate geography

All six teams who competed in MLC’s historic inaugural season will feature again in 2024. Returning superstar players already announced to compete include Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan (MI New York), South Africans Faf du Plessis (Texas Super Kings), Marco Jansen (Washington Freedom) and Quinton de Kock (Seattle Orcas), Pakistan’s Haris Rauf (San Francisco Unicorns) and Sunil Narine (LA Knight Riders) of the West Indies, the release said.

MLC’s debut season in 2023 transformed the landscape of American cricket, bringing world class domestic T20 action to the US for the first time with most of the matches played in front of sold-out crowds in Texas and North Carolina. Dozens of the world’s best cricketers competed alongside the nation’s top domestic talent across 19 matches. MI New York claimed the inaugural championship crown, defeating the Seattle Orcas in the championship final on July 30 at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium.

The 2024 MLC season will include matches returning to Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, TX and at additional venues to be named later. More details on the 2024 season will be announced soon, the release said.