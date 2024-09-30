Cognizant, a global player in technology and professional services on Monday announced plans to establish a state-of-the-art techfin centre in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar.

The new facility, set to launch by February 2025, will serve as a strategic hub for delivering advanced technology solutions for clients in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industries, stated an official release here. This center will initially house 500 associates, with plans to scale to 2,000 employees over the next three years, according to the press release.

“We are excited to bring our deep industry expertise, entrepreneurial spirit, and innovative culture to GIFT City,” said Jatin Dalal, Global Chief Financial Officer, Cognizant.

“This new centre underscores our unwavering commitment to partnering with the Government of Gujarat and help drive sustainable growth. It will not only enhance our delivery capabilities across India but also create significant opportunities for local talent, making a lasting and positive impact on the region.”

With a global workforce of 336,300, India is the heart of Cognizant and over 70 per cent of these associates based across the country, the release added.