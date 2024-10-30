It’s been a year since Cognizant Technology Solutions launched its global skilling initiative - Synapse - to empower over one million individuals with latest technology skills like Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI). At the end of the first year, it has skilled 2,75,000 people as the IT company plans to reach the programme’s goal of one million people by 2026.

The rapid progress of Synapse comes at a time when there is a growing desire from organisations to train and redevelop talent.

Data from Cognizant and Oxford Economics’ New Work New World study shows that more than half of organisations are focusing on upskilling employees for roles that critically need AI capabilities. However, only 35 per cent of the companies rate their skills and talent as mature, reflecting the challenges in building a workforce equipped for AI, said a statement from Cognizant.

AI turning point

Cognizant’s technology ecosystem includes organisations like India’s NASSCOM and the Cognizant Google Cloud AI University. Through these channels, the firm is training 200,000 people on the latest technologies, “to uplevel today’s technology workforce and the businesses they enrich”.

Under its Accelerator programme, the company is training 200,000 jobseekers to perform high-demand tech skills. Candidates complete online courses and assessments and get experience working with top clients in major industries.

“AI has created a turning point, where skills are increasingly important versus years of experience and network connections,” said Kathy Diaz, Chief People Officer at Cognizant. “We launched Synapse a year ago to draw on Cognizant’s longstanding learning DNA to equip individuals with the training they need to be part of tomorrow’s workforce – including those in underrepresented populations, said Diaz.