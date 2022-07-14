CoinSwitch, Startup Karnataka to host blockchain hackathon

CoinSwitch, a crypto investing startup in association with Startup Karnataka, a Karnataka Government initiative, will be hosting a blockchain hackathon, Building Future Cities.

It is aimed at recognizing and stimulating blockchain-based solutions to everyday problems faced by Indian people. Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament (Bangalore South), is also one of the collaborators for the event. The hackathon is also supported by Sequoia India.

Centred around the themes of Smart City, Digital Governance, and Supply Chain, Building Future Cities aims to kickstart a Web3 innovation cycle customized for India.

“This hackathon enables Karnataka to carry its success story to the next frontier of technology—blockchain—and empowers young innovators to utilize the power of blockchain for public good,” said Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N, Karnataka Minister for Higher Education; IT & BT.

Hackathon

The hackathon will challenge participants to visualise a blockchain-powered India, with a focus on smart mobility, energy credits and trading, decentralized waste management, secure digital identity and certificate management, efficient and transparent vaccine distribution, and farm supplies and supply chain management.

Ashish Singhal, Co-Founder and CEO, CoinSwitch, said, “Blockchain is a powerful technology that will reshape every facet of our life. Building Future Cities blockchain hackathon is our effort to kickstart an innovation cycle in India, by equipping and enabling strong pool of developers and innovators.”

The winners will receive a prize money of ₹3 lakh, with the total prize pool of the hackathon set at ₹6 lakh. Participants can enter the competition individually or in a team of up to four members.