Comcast, a US-based media and technology company, has announced plans to establish a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad. The center will focus on developing the latest products and solutions in the unified communications domain, enhancing Comcast’s Managed Solutions and Connectivity portfolio.

The decision follows a meeting between Telangana’s IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, and Comcast’s senior leadership team during the minister’s visit to the US. Comcast’s senior leadership team, including Mel Penna (Executive Vice-President), Rick Riobolli (Chief Technology Officer), and Mike Crisafulli (Chief Information Officer) took part in the talks.

“Comcast’s interest in Hyderabad is seen as a strategic move, potentially paving the way for its parent company, Universal Studios, to tap into Tollywood’s thriving film industry,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The Minister accompanies Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on a trip to the US and South Korea.

“The establishment of Comcast’s Global Capability Center in Hyderabad will mark a transformative milestone for Hyderabad, the telecom and media industries,” the Minister said.