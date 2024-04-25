AI-first robotics start-up, Control One, has raised $350K in pre-seed funding from a group of investors in the United States and India.

Investors include Kunal Shah (Founder, CRED), Chaitanya R (Co-Founder, Wakefit), Amit Singh (Ex-MD, Avendus Capital), and Silicon Valley-based executives from Tesla, Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Mercedes-Benz, and General Electric.

The current funds raised are aimed at creating a fully functional prototype and conducting successful pilot validations. In the near future, the start-up will also unveil the first fully functional prototype to demonstrate the AI in action. They expect it will not only revolutionise the existing infrastructure but also alter the course of action in the supply chain, democratising automation to all.

According to the start-up, Control One AI is developing an AI specifically designed for slow-moving equipment used across the supply chain. They believe that it will enhance the safety and efficiency of challenging and hazardous tasks in unhealthy environments.

“Our mission is to transform slow-moving equipment worldwide using our advanced AI, enhancing vehicles to reach—or even surpass—human levels of intelligence. This technology will empower blue-collar workers worldwide to achieve greater productivity, safety, and satisfaction in their roles,” said Pranav S, Founder of Control One AI.

(Inputs by BL intern Vidushi Nautiyal)