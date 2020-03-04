COVID-19: HYSEA's do’s-and-don’ts for IT firms

iQOO 3 review: A gaming centric phone with Snapdragon 865
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
With two techies reporting positive for Covid-19, the Hyderabad Software Exporters' Association (HYSEA) has asked its member companies to step up vigil to contain the spread of the virulent virus.
The association, which has about 1,000 small and big IT companies, has sent an advisory, giving them a list of do’s-and-don’ts.
It asked the companies to do away with the biometric system for attendance and avoid all gatherings. The HYSEA asked the firns to either postpone or cancel all the avoidable travel.
"We have told them to shift to non-personal mode of communication wherever possible," Murali Bollu, President of HYSEA, told Business Line. Several companies are in the process of allowing their staff to work from home.
The problem, however, is with the companies in the Special Economic Zones. They cannot move work out of the premises, owing to the strict agreements.
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
IndiGo and SpiceJet had a good December quarter but the outlook doesn’t look encouraging, given the ...
Investors can bargain-hunt for blue-chips and continue with their mutual fund SIPs
The fund has a track record of outperformance during market upsides as well as downsides
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
Dividends are not guaranteed and are declared at the discretion of the fund house
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...