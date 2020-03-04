COVID-19: HYSEA's do’s-and-don’ts for IT firms

With two techies reporting positive for Covid-19, the Hyderabad Software Exporters' Association (HYSEA) has asked its member companies to step up vigil to contain the spread of the virulent virus.

The association, which has about 1,000 small and big IT companies, has sent an advisory, giving them a list of do’s-and-don’ts.

It asked the companies to do away with the biometric system for attendance and avoid all gatherings. The HYSEA asked the firns to either postpone or cancel all the avoidable travel.

"We have told them to shift to non-personal mode of communication wherever possible," Murali Bollu, President of HYSEA, told Business Line. Several companies are in the process of allowing their staff to work from home.

The problem, however, is with the companies in the Special Economic Zones. They cannot move work out of the premises, owing to the strict agreements.