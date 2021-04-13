Covid-themed cyber threats doubled in Q4

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Even as people are busy dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, hackers seem to have a field day. The number of cyber attacks have doubled in the fourth quarter. “Covid-19-related cyber attack incidents increased by 240 per cent in the third quarter and by 114 per cent in the fourth quarter,” cyber security solutions company McAfee said, quoting the findings from the Threats Report: April 2021
While in the third quarter, McAfee Labs observed an average of 588 threats per minute, an increase of 40 per cent over the second quarter, by the fourth quarter this increased to 648, showing an increase of 10 per cent over the previous quarter.
Also read: Cyber threats against industrial control systems began rising in H2 2020: Report
Raj Samani, McAfee fellow and chief scientist, said that as the world in general and enterprises in particular are learning to adjust with the pandemic restrictions, security threats continued to evolve in complexity and increase in volume. “Though a large percentage of employees grew more proficient and productive in working remotely, enterprises endured more opportunistic COVID-19 related campaigns,” he said.
Ransomware and malware targeting vulnerabilities in work-related apps and processes are also active and remain dangerous threats capable of taking over networks and data, while costing millions in assets and recovery costs.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...