An outage of CrowdStrike has caused a global disruption for users of Microsoft Windows computers.

Crowdstrike acknowledged the error and said: “Our Engineers are actively working to resolve this issue and there is no need to open a support ticket.” Further, they also mentioned that they will inform when the issue is resolved.

The outage has been caused by an error in the cybersecurity platform Falcon, which secures Windows systems. Businesses and individuals across Australia, Japan , India and other countries are facing disruption due to the outage.

In India several stock market players, flight operators and news organisations were affected due to the outage. Several users on social media shared images of their screen stuck with the Blue Screen of Death error

Akasa Air said that some of its online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable.

“Currently we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports and hence request passengers with immediate travel plans to reach the airport early to check-in at our counters. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and want to assure you that our teams are working with our service provider to resolve the same at the earliest,” Akasa said in a post on X.

#TravelUpdate: Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable. Currently we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports and hence… — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) July 19, 2024

Indigo also flagged similar disruption in its online services. Passengers at airports reported that flight boarding process were came to a halt at several airports across the country.

Sanjiv Sanyal, a a member of the Prime Minister’s economic advisory council, said this calls for a less interconnected systems globally.

“This is why genetic diversity is important. A unified, interconnected global system is a bad idea. A less interconnected system may appear inefficient but will be more resilient. This is an important conclusion of the CAS (Complex Adaptive System) based approach to AI regulation,” he said.

Sanyal is the co-author of a paper on regulating AI. “Implement clear boundary conditions to limit undesirable AI behaviour. This includes creating partition walls between distinct systems and within deep learning AI models to prevent systemic failures, similar to firebreaks in forests,” the paper noted.

Meanwhile, in Australia a government spokesperson said the National Emergency Mechanism group was meeting to figure out the impact of the global outage. “The Australian Government is working closely with the National Cyber Security Coordinator on this unfolding outage,” they said.

British railway companies announced that they were suspending operations due to cyber outages. Gatwick – the second busiest airport in the UK – said it was affected.

We are affected by the global Microsoft issues, so passengers may experience some delays while checking in and passing through security.



Passengers should still arrive for their normal check-in time. We apologise for any inconvenience and are working to resolve the issue as… pic.twitter.com/T9adpYELxW — London Gatwick LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) July 19, 2024

