Cybercriminals abusing legitimate cloud hosting services in malware campaigns, warns Microsoft

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Cybercriminals are increasingly abusing legitimate cloud hosting services in malware campaigns, according to security experts.
Microsoft recently detailed such attacks in a Twitter thread.
“In the past weeks, researchers have noted the increased abuse of legitimate cloud hosting services in malware campaigns. Microsoft threat intelligence shows this trend persists, w/ a number of known malware incl. BazarLoader, Zloader, Lightbot, Hancitor, etc. using the technique,” tweeted the official Microsoft Security Intelligence account.
According to experts, these email campaigns use a wide range of topics to lure victims. These include “threats of job dismissal, exposing illegal activity, other fear tactics,” Microsoft security experts said.
Also read: Microsoft launches programme for health-tech start-ups, collaborates with Social Alpha
These emails would contain links that lead to a malicious document or archive file hosted on a legitimate service. Downloading and opening the file leads to the payload.
The Microsoft Security Intelligence team further shared an example of one such campaign that used the Google Drive service.
The campaign used password-protected .zip files hosted on Google Drive, with the password in the email.
Also read: Cyber frauds to see an uptick in India in 2021: Report
Users should avoid clicking on suspicious links and leverage advanced security tools to protect themselves from such malware attacks.
“To help protect against these attacks, Microsoft Defender for Office 365 uses machine learning and detonation technology to automatically analyse new and unknown threats in real time, backed by Microsoft researchers closely monitoring the trend to ensure continued coverage,” Microsoft tweeted.
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Four financial ratios can alert you early to brewing trouble in a lender
Here’s how the recent increase in threshold for tax concession will help
I bought a flat (first-time home-buyer) in August 2019 for ₹58 lakh. I have taken a home loan of ₹40 lakh, ...
₹1426 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1410139314381450 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
The ‘changing of the guard’ ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 28 highlights the Indian soldier’s ...
The once impeached US President, now defeated, continues to challenge a system that he has successfully ...
The Mumbai based Singer-songwriter on living beyond a label, blending genres and what it takes to find one’s ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...