Cybersecurity firm Avast warns of 21 adware gaming apps on Google Play Store

My Five: Migsun Group MD Yash Miglani
A 6-km run, gluten-free diet & some cycling : Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group1. My morning ...
Cybersecurity firm Avast has discovered 21 gaming apps on Google’s Play Store that contain adware.
Avast, earlier this week had said that it had reported these 21 apps to Google.
The apps contain adware which is part of the HiddenAds family.
“The HiddenAds family is a Trojan disguised as a safe and useful application but instead serves intrusive ads outside of the app,” Avast explained in an official press release.
The apps disguised as sports, puzzle, car and helicopter gaming apps were meant to display intrusive ads.
“Numerous user reviews on the Google Play Store mention the apps grabbed their attention through advertisements on YouTube, promising a different game than what the app ultimately offered. Following the download, advertisements started flooding their phones,” Avast said.
The apps had been downloaded about eight million times when Avast made the discovery, it said citing data from Sensor Tower.
“Developers of adware are increasingly using social media channels, like regular marketers would. This time, users reported they were targeted with ads promoting the games on YouTube.The popularity of these social networks make them an attractive advertising platform, also for cybercriminals, to target a younger audience,” said Jakub Vávra, Threat Analyst at Avast.
“While Google is doing everything possible to prevent HiddenAds from entering its Play Store, the malicious apps keep finding new ways to disguise their true purpose, thus slipping through to the platform and then to users’ phones. Users need to be vigilant when downloading applications to their phones and are advised to check the applications’ profile, reviews and to be mindful of extensive device permission requests,” Vávra said.
Shoot Them
Crush Car
Rolling Scroll
Helicopter Attack - NEW
Assassin Legend - 2020 NEW
Helicopter Shoot
Rugby Pass
Flying Skateboard
Iron it
Shooting Run
Plant Monster
Find Hidden
Find 5 Differences - 2020 NEW
Rotate Shape
Jump Jump
Find the Differences - Puzzle Game
Sway Man
Desert Against
Money Destroyer
Cream Trip - NEW
Props Rescue
A 6-km run, gluten-free diet & some cycling : Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group1. My morning ...
Research findings too signal that a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection may not necessarily provide immunity in ...
Alongside applause for ensuring uninterrupted supply of life-saving drugs, the sector needs some nurturing
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
Planning to exchange old gold for new this festival season? Here is all that you need to know
Sensex, Nifty 50 advanced this week, but face barriers ahead; investors need to be cautious
The stock of Asian Paints, among the largest paint-makers in the country, gained about 1 per cent on Friday on ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...