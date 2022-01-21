hamburger

Info-tech

Cyient posts ₹132-crore profit in Q3

Our Bureau | Hyderabad, January 21 | Updated on: Jan 21, 2022
image caption

Engineering and digital technology solutions company’s total income rises to ₹1,205 crore

Engineering and digital technology solutions company Cyient has posted a net profit of ₹132 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, as against ₹95 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The company reported a total income of ₹1,205 crore in the quarter as against ₹1,066 crore in the comparable quarter last year.

“Most operating parameters are at historical highs, and we are confident we can build on this and continue to deliver accelerated performance,” Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cyient, said.

“Our investments in technology and automation have helped delivery and operations deliver continued customer success amidst the challenges posed by yet another surge of Covid,” he said.

Management consulting foray

During this quarter, Cyient has forayed into management consulting under the brand Cyient Consulting.

Also Read
Future of work in industry: Delivery locations across the country

“With Cyient Consulting, the company will codesign bespoke, practical, performance-based business transformation solutions for enterprises across industries to enable sustainable growth,” he said.

Cyient Ltd
companies
Published on January 21, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you