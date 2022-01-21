Cyient posts ₹132-crore profit in Q3

Engineering and digital technology solutions company Cyient has posted a net profit of ₹132 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, as against ₹95 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The company reported a total income of ₹1,205 crore in the quarter as against ₹1,066 crore in the comparable quarter last year.

“Most operating parameters are at historical highs, and we are confident we can build on this and continue to deliver accelerated performance,” Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cyient, said.

“Our investments in technology and automation have helped delivery and operations deliver continued customer success amidst the challenges posed by yet another surge of Covid,” he said.

Management consulting foray

During this quarter, Cyient has forayed into management consulting under the brand Cyient Consulting.

“With Cyient Consulting, the company will codesign bespoke, practical, performance-based business transformation solutions for enterprises across industries to enable sustainable growth,” he said.