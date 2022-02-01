Data Centre, Energy Storage System to be included in the list of infrastructure: FM

Technology and IT services were prioritised in the Union Budget 2022, not only in terms of enhancing these sectors through policies and fund allocation but also integrating them in to various aspect of governance to make the system more efficient.

In an attempt to boost this sector, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is adding data centres and energy storage systems to harmonising list of infrastructure, making it eligible for incentives and credit availability.

Sitharaman announced, “Data Centres and Energy Storage Systems including dense charging infrastructure and grid-scale battery systems will be included in the harmonised list of infrastructure. This will facilitate credit availability for digital infrastructure and clean energy storage.”