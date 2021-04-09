Data of 500 m LinkedIn users hacked, up for sale

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Close on the heels of data hack at Facebook and MobiKwik, LinkedIn faced a massive breach wherein details of over 500 million users have been scraped from the platform and posted online for sale on a popular hacker forum.
The dataset includes sensitive information such as email addresses, phone numbers, workplace details, full names, gender, account IDs, and links to users’ other social media accounts.
While the Microsoft-owned professional networking platform said there was no data breach, it acknowledged that the data available include publicly viewable member profiles “that appear to have been scraped from LinkedIn.”
“We have investigated an alleged set of LinkedIn data that have been posted for sale and have determined that it is actually an aggregation of data from a number of websites and companies. It does include publicly viewable member profile data that appear to have been scraped from LinkedIn,” LinkedIn said in a statement
But experts said that the recent spate of massive data breaches at LinkedIn, Facebook and MobiKwik are a glaring reminder of how companies should be mandated to immediately inform both the regulators and their users of the leak in order to ensure users are protected from harm, apart from highlighting the need for a data protection law in India. There is also a need for a strong data breach reporting requirement in the data protection law, as well as an updated strategy on national cybersecurity, experts said.
None of the companies informed users of the breach.
“Companies are under an obligation — or more generally under data protection (laws) that in practice globally — and also in terms of the human rights impact of their business operations, to let users know when incidents occur that have an impact on their sensitive information and personal data,” Raman Jit Singh Chima, Asia Policy Director and Senior International Counsel at Access Now, told BusinessLine.
“The alarming aspect is not only the fact that the frequency and intensity of such breaches are increasing but also the fact that the entities concerned are obviating reporting such events to the end users as well as the regulators,” said Alok Shende, MD, Ascentius Consulting.
Prasanth Sugathan, legal director, SFLC.in, said that with the user base for online platforms increasing, “we are bound to see more breaches and security incidents. Companies need to up their game and make the platforms secure. Governments should, on the other hand, ensure that the privacy rights of users are protected. The regulatory framework should provide protection for users and minimise chances of harm from such breaches.”
While countries like Italy have started a probe into the Linkedin data breach, Delhi is yet to act on this and data breaches at other tech firms.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mallika Srinivasan is the first person from the private sector to head the all-powerful PESB. Will she ring in ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...