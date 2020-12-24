Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai generate highest demand for e-commerce talent in India: Report

Catenon, a global talent acquisition and intelligence firm, has released its latest ‘Decoding Talent in E-commerce Report 2021’ to provide insights related to the top roles, skills and trends in the e-commerce talent landscape.

Also read: As digital tills ring, fintech on hiring spree

According to the report, Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai are the demand hotspots for e-commerce talent in India, accounting for 53 per cent of the total demand. The cities are followed by Indore, Kochi and Coimbatore.

The report also details the top roles in the e-commerce industry. According to the report, “Product management roles are the highest paid ones and also see the steepest hike in annual compensation for higher years of experience.” Other top roles include category management and business analytics.

Also read: Digital training of blue-collar employees on the rise, says experts

“With the biggest employable talent pool, ‘fulfilment and distribution’ emerges as a top contender among all 10 positions,” said the report. “‘Analytical thinking’ is one of the most commonly sought skills across top roles in e-commerce.”

Along with horizontal e-commerce marketplaces, fashion and groceries segment are likely to create the best opportunities for e-commerce professionals, said the report.

Gaurav Chattur, Managing Director of Catenon APAC, said, “As e-commerce moves to the centre of even traditional businesses, a large number of companies are starting to compete for experienced executives to build and grow their online verticals.”