Deliveroo launches new engineering centre in India

Deliveroo, a global food delivery company operating across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia, has launched its India Engineering Centre in Hyderabad.

Deliveroo’s multi-year plan is to expand its engineering capabilities with a new team. The focus will be on delivering superior experiences for Deliveroo customers, restaurant and grocery partners, delivery riders, and building scalable, reliable and innovative next-generation products for its worldwide operations.

The Hyderabad engineering centre will be a core part of Deliveroo’s central technology organisation. The company has already started recruiting and plans to employ over 150 engineers in the fields of analytics, platforms, automation and machine learning by the end of 2022. This centre will be it’s largest technology hub outside the United Kingdom, where the company is headquartered.

Deliveroo operates a three-sided marketplace made up of consumers, restaurants and grocers, and delivery riders to bring people, food and groceries in 20 minutes. The teams of engineers at the India Centre will work on expediting software engineering and development across the fields of mobile apps, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Data Analytics.

Will Shu, Deliveroo CEO and Founder, said, “Deliveroo is growing rapidly with an ambitious vision to become the definitive global online food platform. Opening up a new engineering hub in India will extend our global team of incredible engineering talent. The Centre will help us to continue to unlock new innovations for each side of our marketplace, developing a world-leading service for consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders. This is an exciting development for Deliveroo and I look forward to working with our new colleagues in India.”

Deliveroo has hired Sashi Somavarapu as Vice President of Engineering, who will head the India Engineering Centre. To foster meaningful integration between the UK and India-based tech teams, Deliveroo will also enable its UK technology team members to spend time in India to help with onboarding and knowledge-sharing.