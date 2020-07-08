Dell India launches XPS 13, XPS 15 laptops

Dell Technologies on Wednesday announced the launch of its premium consumer laptops- XPS 13 and XPS 15 in India.

“The XPS experience was long-awaited and we are delighted to bring the new range to our consumers in India,” said Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director for Consumer and Small Businesses, Dell Technologies India.

Anand Subramanya, Director, Product Marketing - Consumer and Small Business, said, “Today, the PC plays a central role as we reimagine the way we work, learn or play, and customers want to use technology which truly adds value.”

“On the XPS 13, the new elevated design offers an essential customer touchpoint, with 9 per cent larger keycaps and a 17 per cent larger trackpad for more comfortable use in a smaller form factor. The XPS 15, offers the highest screen to body ratio (92.9 per cent) in an 8 per cent thinner design, striking a balance between power & portability,” Subramanya added.

Keeping with its using 100 per cent sustainable packaging by 2030, the brand has eliminated foam and single-use plastic bags with the new XPS models, it said.

XPS 13

The XPS 13 has Dell’s first-ever four-sided InfinityEdge display. The laptop comes with a 13.4 inch 4-sided InfinityEdge 4K UHD+ VESA certified HDR display.

The display also has an anti-reflective coating to enable less glare while working outdoors or in bright light. The laptop comes with a battery that delivers up to 18 hours 49 minutes of runtime on an FHD+ configuration and up to 10 hours 16 minutes on UHD+, according to the company.

The laptop is available in platinum silver colour with black carbon fiber palm rest, and frost colour variant with arctic white woven glass fibre palm rest.

XPS 15

The XPS 15 has 15.6 inch, 4-sided Infinity Edge display, with 92.9 per cent screen to body ratio. The laptop comes with a 4K Ultra HD+ display with 100 per cent Adobe RGB and 94 per cent DCIP 3 colour gamut offering 500-nits brightness.

As for audio, the laptop has a quad-speaker design with built-in Waves Nx 3D audio and top mounted mics.

The device is powered by the 10th Generation Intel Core Processors. It has up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics for desktop.

The XPS 15 (9500) is available in platinum silver with black carbon fiber palm rest.

Both the devices are also equipped with eyesafe display technology that “reduces harmful blue light and maintains vivid colour.”

Pricing and availability

The XPS 13 and XPS 15 will be available for purchase on Amazon India and select Dell exclusive stores starting July 8. The XPS 13 is priced at ₹1,44,807 including GST while the XPS 15 starts at ₹186,072.