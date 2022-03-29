The demand for laptops has increased significantly in India’s tier-II cities over the past year, due to prolonged work from home (WFH) and virtual classes for students, exceeding the demand in tier-I cities, according to the latest Just Dial Consumer Insights report.

As per the report, demand in tier-II cities has surged past tier-I cities by 36 per cent. Overall, the year-over-year demand for laptops in tier-II cities has grown by 28 per cent and tier-I by 9 per cent.

HP, Dell, Asus are the top three brands in the country contributing to almost 70 per cent of the demand while Lenovo, Acer, Apple, MSI, MI, Microsoft, and Avita made up the top ten most searched laptop brands in the country.

Pan-India, the y-o-y demand for HP laptops grew by 34 per cent, Dell by 10 per cent and Asus by 21 per cent. Demand for laptops by Lenovo increased by 15 per cent, MSI by 40 per cent, MI by 37 per cent, Microsoft by 35 per cent, Avita by 40 per cent while Acer and Apple remained stable.

Reasons for spike

Prasun Kumar, CMO, Just Dial, said, “There has been a demand uptick for laptops ever since offices went into WFH mode and schools shifted to virtual classes ever since the onset of the pandemic. There was a 20 per cent y-o-y rise in demand for laptops with tier-II towns and cities generating most of this traction. This indicates a rise in digital adoption in smaller towns and cities when it comes to searching for laptops and computer peripherals.”

“We have aggregated a large section of offline retailers of laptops on the platform enhancing their reach at a time when the demand has also largely shifted online,” added Kumar.

Top ten cities

Chandigarh, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow, Vijayawada, Nagpur, Indore, and Coimbatore were the top ten tier-II cities that saw maximum demand for laptops. Among tier-II cities, HP saw a y-o-y rise of 40 per cent, Dell 32 per cent, Asus 46 per cent, Lenovo 32 per cent, Acer 9 per cent, Apple 11 per cent, MSI 30 per cent, MI 28 per cent, and Microsoft 24 per cent.

In tier-I cities, HP witnessed a 30 per cent growth, MSI 60 per cent, MI 49 per cent, Microsoft 56 per cent, Avita 40 per cent while Dell, Asus, Lenovo, Acer, and Apple remained stable. The top three brands — HP, Dell, and Asus — contributed to almost 59 per cent of the overall demand.

Delhi generated one-third of the demand for HP and Asus and 28 per cent of the demand for Dell among tier-I cities. Besides Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Bengaluru were the other tier-I cities that generated maximum demand.