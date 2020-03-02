Info-tech

Detel enters into partnership with Hotspot

Electronic firm Detel has entered into a partnership with Hotspot, a mobile retail store, to sell its range of connected essentials and home theatre systems.

“This tie-up will help Detel to reach one more step closer to its consumers and strengthen our foothold in Delhi, National Capital Region (NCR) and Kolkata,” Detel Founder and CEO Yogesh Bhatia said.

Launched in 2005, has more than 100 stores across Delhi, NCR and Kolkata, offering smartphones, gadgets and mobile accessories.

Detel also plans to open 100 Detel Shoppee by 2020.

