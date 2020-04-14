Info-tech

Dima Business creates security solution for cyber threats

Our Bureau Coimbatore | Updated on April 14, 2020 Published on April 14, 2020

Coimbatore-based start-up Dima Business Solutions has developed “Dima Warrior”, which is capable of putting up a strong defence against a host of cyber threats including ransomware, malware, phishing, cryptomining, command and control, domain generation algorithm, DNS spoofing and DNS rebinding.

Dima Warrior has been built to update the threat database frequently. It is customisable and scalable, requires minimum response time for faster Internet access and uses a lightweight database structure that gets updated every 60 minutes, the company said in a release.

The company is offering the security product for free during the lockdown period, said Devaraj Palaniswamy, Managing Director, DBS.

DIMA Warrior can strategically filter 74 internet information categories and 193 countries’ IP databases. “This is our USP, as none of the DNS security products helps prevent all the above,’ Palaniswamy said.

