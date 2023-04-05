Why build a bridge when you can print it? Yes, you read it right. A tech startup, Simpliforge Creations, in association with IIT-Hyderabad, has developed material and relevant technology to print a pedestrian bridge with a length of 5.1 metres, a breadth of 1 metre, and a height of 0.75 metre.

The startup printed the bridge in just under two hours using an industrial robotic arm 3D printer, at its facility and assembled it on-site at Charvitha Meadows at Siddhipet.

“We are now building a 7-metre long bridge. Actually, it is possible to print a bridge of any size. The bridge designed by IIT Hyderabad presents an efficient structural form that was optimised for strength and performance. It was printed by the startup,” a Simpliforge Creations executive said.

The concept and design were developed and evaluated by K.V.L. Subramaniam, a professor with the Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, and his team.

“The prototype bridge is undergoing load testing and evaluation for functional use. The concept was designed following the principle that ‘Material follows Force’,” it said.

“3D concrete printing is an emerging technology that has the potential to transform the construction industry with the promise of rapid, efficient, and free-form construction,” Subramaniam said.

“Technology application in this space requires advancements in design methodologies, material processing, and delivery systems,” he said.