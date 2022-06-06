DoT sends 5G auction norms for Cabinet approval

The Department of Telecommunications (DOT) sent the key points for the notice inviting applications for the upcoming 5G auctions, for cabinet approval on Monday. Once the cabinet approves the proposals, the timeline for the 5G auctions will be announced.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) gave its recommendations for the auction of spectrum for 5G in April. Much to the chagrin of telcos, the base price for the key 5G spectrum bands was too high, and TRAI recommended that spectrum for private networks should also be directly allocated to enterprises.

Telcos have opposed both these recommendations, asking the DoT to lower spectrum prices as well as give operators sole control in dispensing private network services. Diverging views between operators and technology giants such as TCS and Tech Mahindra on private network issues have already delayed DOT’s proposal on this issue.

BusinessLine has previously reported that as per a senior official’s statement, the Cabinet will take at least a week to approve DOT’s proposal. From the date of the Cabinet approval, it would take at least 45 days to hire the agency (auctioneer), prepare the terms and conditions of the auction, issue the notice inviting applications (NIA) and conduct meetings with the stakeholders.

Therefore, it will take another two months before 5G auctions can be conducted.