The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Wednesday said it is planning a new initiative aimed at aiding organisations and start-ups through the adoption of industry emerging technologies.

It has called for a proposal for “Industry 4.0 a baseline Survey among MSMEs” that aligns with the broader vision of fostering digital transformation and preparing industries for the advent of 5G and 6G technologies.

“The survey will be targeted on understanding the challenges faced by MSMEs in adapting to Industry 4.0 and utilising advanced technologies. The survey will aim to lay the groundwork for a robust ecosystem capable of capitalising on the capabilities offered by artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing and the integration of 5G and 6G networks,” a DoT statement said.

Identify needs

This would include identifying sector-specific needs — in at least 10 sectors — and preferences, recognising the diverse landscape of MSMEs and providing targeted support to foster innovation and competitiveness, it said.

“The survey will, over a 60-day period, seek to cover five sectors each in the northern and southern parts of India. The key recommendations will form the platform for policy interventions to achieve the transformative adoption of Industry 4.0 leading to enhanced competitive positioning and survivability of MSMEs,” it added.

It has invited organisations and start-ups to submit proposals by June 11 to participate in this transformative survey.