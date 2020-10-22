Dropbox introduces new subscription plan for families

What if Normal was worth changing?
Dropbox has launched a new subscription plan for its service, called the Dropbox Family plan.
The plan allows access for up to six members with 2,000 GB (2 TB) of data space “to share photos, videos, PDFs, and even Google Docs.”
Each member of the plan can access a shared folder called Family Room which contains shared documents and files. Members can also have their files and records under one plan with one bill.
The new plan also includes new Dropbox features launched earlier this year such as the Dropbox Passwords and Dropbox Vault along with computer backup.
Dropbox’ Passwords app lets users create and store account details across devices.
“They can instantly sign in to their favourite sites and apps like Spotify, Amazon, bank accounts, online classes,” the company explained in an official blog post.
Users store essential documents in a secure way using Dropbox Vault. While the computer backup feature automatically syncs folders such as Desktop, Downloads, and Documents on a user’s PC or Mac directly into their Dropbox folder.
Users under the family plan can also backup photos by turning on the camera uploads feature to upload images from a mobile device into Dropbox automatically.
“You can also use camera uploads when you connect digital cameras, and SD cards to a computer with the Dropbox desktop app installed,” it added.
Dropbox’ new integration with Facebook will also allow users to transfer their entire photo and video libraries into Dropbox.
The plan is now available globally.
