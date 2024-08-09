The Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA) will organise ELECRAMA 2025 in New Delhi from February 22 to 26, 2025. The four-day event is expected to generate business worth $20 billion.

The event will have over 1,100 exhibitors from India and abroad and is expected to attract over 40,000 visitors.

Sunil Singhvi, President-Elect of IEEMA, said the event will provide a platform for industry players to network, collaborate and explore business opportunities. “ELECRAMA 2025 will host over 900 buyers and feature pavilions from over 10 countries. We expect over 15,000 business-to-business meetings and an aggregate business worth $20 billion,” he said.

The exhibition will focus on key areas such as e-mobility, battery storage and charging infrastructure, and new energies, which are expected to drive the next wave of growth in the power sector.

In preparation for ELECRAMA 2025, the association recently conducted a preview event in Hyderabad to foster new initiatives and membership growth in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Singhvi, said the electrical and electronics industry, currently valued at $70 billion, would grow at a 12 per cent compound annual growth rate over the next 7 years.