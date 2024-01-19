Elon Musk’s satellite communication service provider Starlink is likely to get government’s approval next week, enabling the company to offer broadband Internet services to end-users using satellite. Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Satellite Communications and Sunil Bharti-led OneWeb (Bharti Enterprises) have already received such licenses from the government.

Sources told businessline that Starlink has replied to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), which had sought clarifications from the company on shareholding pattern.

Also read: Tesla nearing deal with India for car exports and $2 billion plant

“Both the Secretary (Telecom) and the Minister (Ashwini Vaishnaw) are abroad, but once they are back this week, DoT may issue the letter of intent (LoI) to Starlink by Wednesday,” a source privy to the matter told businessline.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is preparing a note for the approval by the Secretary and the Minister, following which the Satellite Communications Wing (SCW) of the department will issue the approval to the company, said another source.

While, the Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal is in the US for the PanIIT 2024 Event in Washington DC, Minister Vaishnaw is in Davos for the World Economic Forum.