Energy tech start-up chargeMOD, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, has announced collaboration with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd As part of the collaboration, chargeMOD’s app will now allow EV drivers to seamlessly access all HPCL EV charging stations across India.

This will enable users to easily locate and use HPCL’s charging stations without the need for multiple accounts or apps. The OCPI (Open Charge Point Interface) technology ensures smooth roaming across networks, providing enhanced convenience for drivers. This partnership marks a significant milestone, as chargeMOD being a younger company, could partner with a government enterprise, advancing India’s EV charging infrastructure, a press release said.

Along with that, chargeMOD (https://chargemod.com) will deploy almost 100 fast chargers at selected HPCL outlets, further expanding the availability of high-speed charging options. These fast chargers will significantly reduce charging times, making EV driving more efficient and practical.

“With OCPI roaming and fast charger deployment, we wish to make EV charging quick and user-friendly for all,” said M. Ramanunni, Co-Founder and CEO of chargeMOD.

HPCL is setting up an EV charging eco system across India to reduce the range anxiety of customers. HPCL has installed 4000+ charging stations and will be setting up 2100+ fast charging stations in metro cities and on major highways by March 2025.