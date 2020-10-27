Ericsson announces Cloud RAN portfolio for increased network flexibility

Swedish telecom equipment manufacturer Ericsson has announced the availability of Cloud RAN (Radio Access Network), a new offering to enable communications service providers to add greater flexibility and versatility to their networks.

As the telecom industry deploys 5G networks around the globe, technologies such as automation and virtualisation, with Cloud RAN specifically, will play a key role in future network evolution. These technologies will be the catalyst for more openness in networks, with cloud technology offering new innovative alternatives for RAN deployment that complement existing tried and trusted solutions, it said in a statement.

Ericsson’s Cloud RAN is a cloud-native software solution handling compute functionality in the RAN. It will complement high-performing purpose-built baseband offerings in the Ericsson Radio System portfolio, giving service providers an optimal choice for any deployment scenario and need. It will deliver network capabilities for both large-scale and centralised 5G deployments.

Cloud RAN will allow service providers to address new business opportunities and diverse 5G use cases for indoor, industry, enterprise and stadium, among others.

“5G is a platform for open innovation. By empowering a larger ecosystem of developers and industries, we can co-create and bring new cloud innovations to the 5G space. With Cloud RAN by Ericsson, we will help our customers evolve their networks with future-proof technology while maximising their network investments today,” Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks at Ericsson said.

Cloud RAN will be released in stages, matching the service providers’ journey to complement their purpose-built 5G networks.