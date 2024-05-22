Telecom gear and services provider, Ericsson India, on Wednesday said that the company is working on over capacity right now to meet the domestic demands, so it was still evaluating ‘Made in India’ products to other markets.

“Our factory has been running overcapacity in the last few months but going forward, yes, we are looking at exports and that is still work in progress ...we will come back with more details on which countries. But, currently we are expanding to meet the requirements in India itself,” Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, India and Head-Networks, South East Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson told businessline on the sidelines of an event.

Pune facility

Ericsson is present in India since 1903 and has supported India in its journey from 2G, 3G to 4G and is now enabling the fastest 5G network rollout in the world, Bansal said, adding that Ericsson is manufacturing in India since 1994 with its advanced manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune where it manufactures various products including 4G and 5G radios, as well as microwave products.

He said India rolled out 5G on a massive scale last year, and Ericsson produced everything from the Indian facility only, to meet the demands from its major customers like Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. Under the government’s ‘Make in India’ programme, the company used to export 5G-ready telecom equipment from the Pune (Maharashtra) facility to Southeast Asian markets, he informed.

“Today, most of the hardware deployed in our customers’ networks are ‘Made in India’. To meet the demand of our Indian customers, we have scaled up the production capacity and operations in our factory and established a technology centre to increase flexibility and speed in bringing products into the market,” Bansal said.

New toolkit

Meanwhile, the company has launched a new software toolkit to strengthen 5G standalone network capabilities and enable premium services with differentiated connectivity. The portfolio enhancement comes as the growth of new use cases and rising mobile user expectations on the quality of 5G experience are putting greater demands on network capacity and performance, it said.

The toolkit is designed for communications service providers to deliver use cases with high requirements on throughput, reliability and latency at agreed performance levels. Examples of these are lag-free mobile cloud gaming, video conferencing, live broadcasting, remote-controlled machines, public safety services and future XR applications, it added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit