Experion Technologies gets recognition as “Major Contender” in product engineering services

The IT solutions company has been recognised by Everest Group

Experion Technologies,has announced that Everest Group — a leading research firm — has positioned it as a “Major Contender” in digital product engineering services PEAK Matrix® Assessment2022.

The IT solutions company has been recognised for its core expertise in digital product engineering services that drive new revenue streams, digitise business processes, and help improve operational efficiency and productivity.

Binu Jacob, MD & CEO at Experion Technologies, said, “It is gratifying to be recognised as a “Major Contender” by a renowned firm like Everest Group, for our core offering which is digital product engineering services. This achievement is also an endorsement for the outcomes delivered by Experionites for our valued clientele globally”.

“Experion Technologies has been supporting its clients across prototyping, development, testing, and maintenance of digital products in areas such as smart utilities, connected vehicles, smart mobility and retail. Their investments in establishing Centres of Excellence covering leading technology areas, such as cloud, AI, computer vision, and data & analytics, as well as labs for hardware and software testing have been instrumental in supporting clients in their digital product engineering endeavours. Clients particularly acknowledge Experion Technologies’ customer-centric approach, domain knowledge, and high flexibility during engagements”, said Akshat Vaid, Vice-President, Everest Group.

Experion has recently been awarded Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Global Customer Value Leadership Award in the software product engineering category.