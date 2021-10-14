Facebook to host its first-ever gaming event in India

Scripting a survival
Facebook on Thursday announced its first-ever gaming event in India called the 'FBGamingPressStart.'
Spread across two days, the virtual event will provide sessions from gaming experts, publishers and creators to build, grow, and monetise on Facebook. The event will be held on 19-20 October.
The event will be hosted by comedian Abish Mathews. The event’s opening address will be delivered by Gio Hunt, VP of Gaming Business and Operations, Facebook; Ajit Mohan, Managing Director and Vice-President, India; and Manohar Hotchandani, Business Development Director, Facebook.
Focused on gaming publishers, the first day consists of sessions titled ‘Play 101: Facebook Instant Games & Cloud Opportunities’, ‘Get In-App Ads Right With Audience Network’, ‘Supercharge Your Game With Facebook Gaming Services’ and AR as well as gaming communities.
On the second day, creators, publishers and Esports companies will be able check out sessions on Facebook Gaming video programmes, Gaming Creator Programmes and Stories of Diversity and Monetisation from popular gamers, the social media major said.
"#FBGamingPressStart is another step in Facebook’s mission to bring the world closer together. On Facebook, people can find entertaining gaming videos, follow their favourite creators and game titles, build meaningful connections in gaming groups and chats, discover new games and play those games with people from across the globe all in one place," Facebook said in an official release.
