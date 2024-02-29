FanCode has signed an agreement with Formula 1 to become its exclusive broadcast partner in India for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The longest-ever F1 season, consisting of 24 races, kicks off on February 29 in Bahrain and will be made available to fans in India on FanCode across multiple devices, including smart TVs, mobile phones, and tablets, it added.

This deal marks the return of F1 broadcasts to India. Last year, F1 could not secure a broadcast deal for India, and fans could only watch the races on F1 TV.

Ian Holmes, Director of Media Rights and Content Creation at Formula 1, said: “I am delighted to announce that fans in India will be able to watch F1 on FanCode for the next two seasons. We have found a strong broadcast partner in them with expert knowledge on how we can best serve our 60 million existing fans and reach new audiences in India. Together, we will take our combined expertise to produce premium content that showcases the sporting spectacle that is F1.”

The agreement grants FanCode exclusive rights to broadcast all F1 race weekends, including all practice and qualifying sessions, F1 Sprint events, and Grand Prix.

Pricing

Fans will be able to choose what they want to watch through individual race passes or a season pass to watch all 24 races,the sports streaming player added. Fancode will offer a season pass for ₹899 with an inaugural discounted price of ₹599, while a race pass will be priced at ₹49.

FanCode Co-Founder Yannick Colaco said, “Formula 1 is among the biggest sporting properties in the world, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to bring all the exciting action to millions of fans in India. Aside from providing F1 fans with a world-class experience, we look forward to taking the sport to a wider audience across the country.”

Started in 2019, FanCode, which has worked with top sporting bodies and organisations from around the globe, has a base of 100 million sports fans. It has previously broadcast the Hockey World Cup, the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, the Rugby World Cup, the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the FIBA Basketball World Cup, and global cricket leagues like the Caribbean Premier League, the Hundred, and the Bangladesh Premier League, among others.

