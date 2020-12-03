FAU-G crosses 10 lakh pre-registrations, creators say

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
Multi-player action game FAU-G, which stands for Fearless And United - Guards, has received over 10 lakh pre-registrations, the developers of the game said.
The game is developed by homegrown mobile apps publisher nCore games.
“Thank you for a fantastic response! Highest number of pre-registrations in India in less than 24 hours! 1+ million and counting…” nCore games tweeted.
FAU-G was announced earlier this year amid rising anti-China sentiments and calls for ‘Vocal for Local’. The game was launched for pre-registrations on November 30 on the Google Play Store.
Users who have pre-registered for the game will receive a notification when the game is available for download. The game will automatically download and install on eligible devices.
Creators of the multi-player action game had launched the teaser of the upcoming game on Dussehra last month.
Touted as a competitor for the popular battle royale game PUB-G, the game will instead have an original storyline. The teaser hinted that the first episode is likely to be based on the Galwan Valley episode.
No further details regarding the exact launch date for general users have been specified yet.
Meanwhile, the PUBG Corporation last month also announced that it is preparing to launch a new mobile game developed specifically for the Indian market called PUBG Mobile India.
The company will provide more information related to the launch of PUBG Mobile India at a later date, it had said.
