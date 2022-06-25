Figital launches financial wellness solution for corporate employees 

Figital Technologies Pvt Ltd, a Chennai-based fintech start-up, has introduced what it calls an employee financial wellness solution De’Tax.

De’Tax is a choice-based behavioural system, which intends to encourage healthy habits around spending and saving money, and simplify the user experience by combining insights, guidance, automation, and engagement.

The DAP (digital adoption platform) uses a behavioural approach with appropriate “nudges” to reward the adoption of financial wellness, according to a statement.

Figital Technologies, founded by a team of technology evangelists, seasoned bankers and committed investors, believes the solution will re-define the approach to employee wellness at corporates.

The De’Tax solution will be a powerful tool in the ‘War for Talent’ market by enabling attraction/ engagement and retention of the workforce, it said.

Figital is headed by Veeraraghavan, who has more than three decades of experience in the field of global IT. The other co-founder is Sampath Kumar, a career banker turned start-up enthusiast, with almost two decades of experience across various segments in banking.