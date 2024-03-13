India’s first Semiconductor fabrication unit set up by Tata Electronics in a joint venture with a Taiwanese partner will produce its first chip from Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) by December 2026, said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Information Technology and Electronics on Wednesday.

“The first chip from this facility at Dholera will be produced by December 2026,” Vaishnaw said during an interaction with media persons on the side lines of an event to lay the foundation stone for fab unit at Dholera SIR.

The semiconductor facility, which will be set up by Tata Electronics in joint venture with Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation, is expected to have an investment of around ₹90,000 crore. The unit will get “100 per cent green power” and 100 MLD (million litres per day) of water sourced from the river Narmada, the minister said.

Vaishnaw further said that the foundation stone for the project—along with two other semiconductor projects including the CG Power project at Sanand and Tata Electronics project at Morigaon in Assam— is being laid within 15 days after the cabinet approved the ₹1.25-lakh crore worth of projects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stones for the three semiconductor projects on Wednesday.

Micron Technologies, which is the first semiconductor producer to set up a base at Sanand in Gujarat, is expected to manufacture the first chip by December 2024.

According to the minister, while the Micron’s memory chips will cater to all devices, including mobile phones, laptops and computers, the CG Power’s unit and Japan’s Renesas Electronics will produce “highly-specialised chips” which could be used in satellites, rockets and other niche products.

“The chips manufactured at Dholera will serve a wide variety of industries ranging from power electronics to defence electronics,” Vaishnaw said adding that the facility will produce 28, 50 and 55 nanometre chips. The semiconductor unit of Tata in Assam will be focused on electric vehicles and automobile sector. “The technology that will be used in India is indigenous,” he added.

“By 2029, India will be among the top five semiconductor manufacturing countries,” he said.

‘There are eight categories of equipment that are used in semiconductor manufacturing. Plans are being readied to manufacture equipment from five of the eight categories in India,” the minister added