Fixed broadband speed dips in Jan: Ookla

Mean download speeds on fixed broadband network in India slipped to 38.84 megabit per second (Mbps), but the the same on mobile network improved slightly to 11.58 Mbps in January, a report released by Ookla said on Thursday.

“India’s performance in mean download speeds on fixed broadband has gone down from 40.11 Mbps in December 2019 to 38.84 in January 2020. Mean download speeds on mobile broadband have gone up from 11.46 Mbps to 11.58 Mbps in January 2020,” the broadband speed analysis firm said in its report.

The index placed UAE on first position for mobile broadband speed with a mean download speed of 87.01 Mbps. Singapore still holds the top spot for fixed broadband speed with a significant increase in mean download speeds at 202.21 Mbps.

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index compares internet speed data from around the world each month, and the data for same comes from tests taken by people using Speedtest application.