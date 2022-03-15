Flipkart launches third grocery fulfillment centre in West Bengal

Our Bureau/

Kolkata, March 15 Flipkart has launched its third grocery fulfillment centre in Amta, outskirts of Kolkata, to meet customers’ rising demand in the eastern region.

Since the launch of second fulfillment centre in June 2021, the demand has increased by a staggering 75 per cent for the e-grocery services. This facility would further boost the infrastructure requirements of the regional MSMEs, sellers and local farmers to get wider market access,, said a company statement.

The new fulfillment centre, which is spread across almost 1.34 lakh square feet, has an additional storage capacity of 22 lakh square feet creating over 500 direct and indirect job opportunities. With its third grocery fulfillment center, the combined area of all facilities is 3.8 lakh square feet with more than 2,000 direct and indirect jobs being created in West Bengal.

The new facility will offer its services in 500 PIN codes spread across Kolkata and the neighbouring cities of Uluberia, Sankrail, and in the state of Jharkhand. Customers from these regions will be able to choose from over 7,000 different products spanning 200 categories such as daily household supplies, staples, dry fruits, snacks and beverages, confectionery, personal care, and more.

Flipkart’s grocery offering is backed by an improved user experience, voice-enabled shopping and easily accessible credit offerings with open box deliveries.

Additionally, Flipkart will empower the local food processing industry that will improve livelihoods of small and medium farmers in the region through better market linkages.

“As we scale up our grocery operations across the country to cater to our growing customer base and supporting local businesses and farmers, east India has emerged as an important, high-growth region for Flipkart,” Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice President – Grocery, Flipkart, said in the statement.

Flipkart Grocery currently serves 1,800 cities and 10,000 pin codes across 23 states. Over the past two years, Flipkart Grocery has ramped up its operations by establishing 23 fulfillment centres spread over an area of 26 lakh square feet to cater to the growing nationwide demand.