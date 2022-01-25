Flipkart signs MoU with IIT Delhi unit for research on social commerce

For Web

Flipkart on Tuesday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), the industry interface organisation of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) as a part of its ongoing Industry-academia collaboration program to research on social commerce and product recommendations to resellers.

As part of the MoU, Flipkart will offer research grants and market insights to FITT to develop hands-on prototypes and publish research papers in collaboration with the teams at Flipkart in the areas of social commerce, product recommendation to resellers, and the consumer product exploration journey. IIT-D will be working closely with Flipkart on research projects to solve technical challenges in the e-commerce domain.

Flipkart and FITT will also undertake a number of other initiatives, including organising seminars, offering conference travel grants and internship and mentorship opportunities. Flipkart has been growing its academic collaboration program for the past five years.