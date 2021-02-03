Flipkart Wholesale now offers grocery on its app

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
After going live with the fashion category in September 2020, Flipkart Wholesale, the B2B marketplace of the Flipkart Group, will now also offer grocery on its app with an aim to provide kiranas and small retailers one-stop access to a wide selection of products at their fingertips, using technology.
In line with the company’s commitment to speedy delivery of quality products, Flipkart Wholesale will operate a 1 lakh square feet fulfilment centre in Bilaspur, Gurugram, to better serve kiranas with delivery directly to their shops. With this, Flipkart Wholesale today supports over 6,500 employment opportunities pan-India, since its launch in September, and will continue to boost job creation this year as well.
As a start, the grocery category will be available to retailers in Gurugram who can order products from the Flipkart Wholesale app. The expansion to other parts of the National Capital Region and subsequently other cities will take place over the next few months.
Using the app, retailers will be able to order staples, personal care, beverages, cleaning & laundry, snacks & biscuits and packaged food products across 350 brands, which include products from leading companies such as HUL, P&G, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, ITC, Nestle and Dabur, among others.
Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice-President and Head - Flipkart Wholesale, said, “We are very excited to add the grocery category on our platform and believe this will be a game changer for kiranas and small retailers who can now leverage technology to order products online with convenience and grow their businesses.
“With this launch, we will also boost MSME suppliers and give regional grocery brands a fillip through a pan-India supply chain integration. By leveraging the strong merchandising experience and brand relationships of our Best Price cash-and-carry business, we are confident that Flipkart Wholesale will prove to be a catalyst in the growth and prosperity of kiranas and MSMEs who are the backbone of India’s retail ecosystem.”
