Forescout Tech launches cyber security platform

US-based Forescout Technologies has launched Forescout Continuum Platform, an automated cybersecurity platform.
The company said the platform covers all the IT, OT (operational technology), IoT (internet of things) and IoMT (internet of medical things) devices in the network.
“Organisations are dealing with a new level of complexity amidst rapid growth in cyber assets and increased cybersecurity threats and attacks,” Wael Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer of Forescout, said in a press release on Tuesday.
The cloud-based system offers insights to decrease total cost of ownership while accelerating real-time and continuous security automation, the company said.
Published on
April 05, 2022
