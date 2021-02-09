Former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s start-up Nothing raises $15 million from GV

London-based consumer technology company Nothing on Tuesday announced that it has raised $15 million in a Series A round led by GV (formerly Google Ventures). The venture, founded by former OnePlus co-founder, Carl Pei, was launched earlier this year.

With the new funding, the company plans to expand its team and operations, further invest in research and development, and launch its community and first products in the coming months.

“We plan to aggressively grow the company, in particular, our R&D and design capabilities, to realize our mission of removing barriers between people and technology,” said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing.

"Carl Pei is a seasoned entrepreneur with marketing, hardware, and distribution experience that is key to bringing new devices to market," said Tom Hulme, General Partner at GV. "His vision for smart devices is compelling, and we have high confidence that with Carl's global mindset, the Nothing team will have a meaningful impact on the market for consumer technology.”

The new round takes the total amount of financing Nothing has raised to over $22 million. Pei had previously raised $7 million in seed financing from tech leaders and investors such as Tony Fadell, Casey Neistat, Kevin Lin, Steve Huffman and Josh Buckley. The venture is also backed by Indian entrepreneur and founder of CRED, Kunal Shah.

The company is also planning to open up for its community and the general public to invest as part of its Series A round, it said in an official release. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.