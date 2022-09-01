Freshworks appoints Dennis Woodside as President

Freshworks Inc., a Chennai/US based software company, has appointed Dennis Woodside as President, effective September 1, 2022.

Woodside most recently served as the President of Impossible Foods where he oversaw operations, manufacturing, supply chain, sales, marketing, HR and other functions for more than three years.

Previously, as the Chief Operating Officer of Dropbox, he was responsible for all customer-facing functions and revenue generation for four years, helping the company reach $1 billion in annual revenue.

Woodside currently serves on the board of the American Red Cross and was previously on the board of ServiceNow from 2018 to 2022, the release said.

Reporting to Freshworks CEO and Founder Girish Mathrubootham in this newly created role, Woodside will be responsible for leading Freshworks’ global business operations and strategy, says a press release.

“From a decade driving category creation at Google, to the high growth era at Dropbox, and the scale at Impossible Foods, I see Freshworks as a great match for my experience,” said Woodside.

“Fast and easy-to-use business software is exactly what companies need today and Freshworks is making it accessible to everyone,” he added.