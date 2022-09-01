hamburger

Info-tech

Freshworks appoints Dennis Woodside as President

BL Chennai Bureau | September 01 | Updated on: Sep 01, 2022

Woodside most recently served as the President of Impossible Foods

Freshworks Inc., a Chennai/US based software company, has appointed Dennis Woodside as President, effective September 1, 2022.

Woodside most recently served as the President of Impossible Foods where he oversaw operations, manufacturing, supply chain, sales, marketing, HR and other functions for more than three years.

Previously, as the Chief Operating Officer of Dropbox, he was responsible for all customer-facing functions and revenue generation for four years, helping the company reach $1 billion in annual revenue.

Woodside currently serves on the board of the American Red Cross and was previously on the board of ServiceNow from 2018 to 2022, the release said.

Also Read
Freshworks’ Q2 net loss rises over 10X on higher operating expenses

Reporting to Freshworks CEO and Founder Girish Mathrubootham in this newly created role, Woodside will be responsible for leading Freshworks’ global business operations and strategy, says a press release.

“From a decade driving category creation at Google, to the high growth era at Dropbox, and the scale at Impossible Foods, I see Freshworks as a great match for my experience,” said Woodside.

“Fast and easy-to-use business software is exactly what companies need today and Freshworks is making it accessible to everyone,” he added.

Published on September 01, 2022
board of directors (appointment and change)
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you