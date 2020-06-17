From password manager to secure vault for files, here’s all you need to know about Dropbox’s new features

Dropbox on Tuesday launched a range of new features including a password manager and a secure vault to store their files.

The features are meant to help people stay organized as most people are mandated to work from home amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The lines between work and home are blurred, and we’re all being pulled in a million directions right now. It can feel chaotic and overwhelming,” said Drew Houston, CEO of Dropbox in an official statement. “We’re working quickly to provide new features to help people stay better organized in all aspects of their lives so they can focus on what really matters—like health and family.”

Dropbox officially launched its password manager earlier this month. The tool helps users store their passwords and sync them across devices using their Dropbox credentials.

The password manager uses zero-knowledge encryption. The launch follows Dropbox’s acquisition of password manager Vault last year.

The platform has also introduced a new tool that lets users store important documents in a secured way called Dropbox Vault

“Vault offers an additional layer of security, including a 6-digit PIN, on top of Dropbox’s existing best-of-breed security features,” the company said.

Apart from this, users can now automatically back up their Mac or PC folders to Dropbox.

“The features are available in beta to new Dropbox Plus users on mobile as of today and will become available to all existing Dropbox Plus users in the coming weeks. Computer backup is also available to Dropbox Basic and Professional users now,” Dropbox said.

The file manager has now embedded HelloSign eSignature as a native feature within its platform making it the default eSignature solution within Dropbox. It has also introduced a Dropbox App Center for third party integrations with partners such as Zoom, Slack, and Google.

The file-sharing platform also announced its plans to roll out Dropbox Family. The plan can let up to six members with individual account views and login share unified billing.

“The plan will allow users to create a shared Family space to make family photos and important family documents available to all members. Each individual member will also have space to privately store their files, in addition to all Dropbox Plus features. Dropbox Family will become available to Dropbox Plus users in the next few weeks, and to everyone later this year,” it said.