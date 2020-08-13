Fujifilm launches new Instax smartphone printer in India priced at ₹12,999

Fujifilm has announced the launch of its first square format smartphone printer, the Instax SHARE SP3 in India.

SP-3 is the latest addition to the brand’s Instax SHARE series of printers. It can print photos taken with a smartphone or a tablet on the Instax square format film.

The printer will print photos in 2.4:2.4 aspect ratio. Users can print images from iPhones and Android phones via the Instax SHARE app. They can also print image data from a Fujifilm digital camera.

Images are printed in 800 x 800 dots resolution.

The printer is equipped with the brand’s proprietary Image Intelligence technology that can auto adjust the brightness for pictures.

It comes with a rechargeable battery to charge via micro USB port. Users can print around 160 photos per charge.

Photos can be printed within 13 seconds, according to Fujifilm.

It has also added new templates to the SHARE app, including collages.

The SP-3 app can print up to nine photos on one sheet using the Collage Template or use My Template to add text to printed photos.

Users can also share these pictures on social media before printing through the app. The app is also compatible with Dropbox, Google Photos, etc.

The printer comes in black and white colours.

It is available all over India in retail outlets and e-commerce platforms, and is priced at ₹12,999.