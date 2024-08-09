Nearly 90 per cent women in India’s tech workforce see GenAI as a critical driver for career growth, according to a report by Nasscom and BCG.

However, the report by Nasscom and BCG showed that only one-third feel prepared to use it, even though women are willing to put in extra effort to succeed with AI and GenAI technology.

Women comprise about 36 per cent of India’s tech workforce but remain underrepresented in executive roles. Nearly 95% of junior, 96% of mid-management, and 100 per cent of senior management women are ready to invest more time in achieving professional success in GenAI.

The advent of Gen AI is set to revolutionize the tech industry, offering a unique opportunity to foster gender diversity by enabling women to overcome traditional barriers and excel in their careers, the report ‘GenAI: The Diversity Game Changer We Can’t Ignore’ noted. The report was launched on the sidelines of the Nasscom Global Inclusion Summit in Bengaluru.

The report showed that one in five women use GenAI tools almost daily, with about 35% of senior management women reporting daily usage.

Further, women view GenAI tools as a significant boost to their perceived competence, with 45% of the surveyed women in tech roles experiencing higher confidence than their non-tech peers.

As GenAI is projected to dominate 33% of the global AI landscape by 2027, the AI market is expected to reach $320-380 billion, growing at a CAGR of 25-35%, according to the report.

Despite the progression, the lower adoption and usage of GenAI tools among some women at senior management levels can be attributed to several challenges, including limited knowledge, lack of trust, restricted access to these tools, and fear of competence scrutiny.

From entry-level roles to the C-suite, women consistently point to knowledge gaps as the primary challenge in adopting Gen AI. The report outlined that addressing these knowledge gaps and other barriers is crucial to increasing GenAI adoption among women.

Gender diversity in AI

Commenting on the report, Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Nasscom, said, “Despite significant progress in diversity and AI/Gen AI adoption, substantial gaps still limit women’s full potential in the tech industry. With Gen AI set to dominate the tech industry, it is critical to address key challenges such as knowledge gaps and lack of support and empower women, particularly in these roles. By addressing these obstacles and cultivating an inclusive environment, businesses can not only enhance their own success but also contribute to a more equitable and dynamic tech landscape. We believe that embracing these changes is both a moral imperative and a strategic advantage that will shape the future of the industry.”

While GenAI will act as an equalizer for women in tech, only 35% of surveyed women respondents feel completely prepared by their employers, leading to barriers to adoption. The report recommended actions to boost women’s success in these technologies, including defining clear career pathways; guiding through formal and informal mentorship programs; enabling flexible work arrangements; offering ethical training; building a culture of empowerment, diversity, and inclusion; and fostering networking opportunities

“Globally, senior women lead in GenAI adoption, yet India lags with a 64% gender disparity in AI leadership. To capture the USD 320 billion AI market, India’s tech sector needs diversity. This will ensure effective systems by eliminating biases and incorporating varying ethical perspectives. Let’s seize this significant opportunity to rectify the gender imbalance in the tech industry,” says Sreyssha George, Managing Director and Partner at Boston Consulting Group.