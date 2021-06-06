GIGAnet from Vi is now Kerala’s fastest 4G network

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Kerala’s largest 4G telecom network, GIGAnet from Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi)Vi has become the fastest 4G network in Kerala and across the country for three consecutive quarters, as per Ookla- the global leader in fixed broadband and mobile testing applications, data and analysis.
Vi delivered the fastest 4G speeds compared to all other operators between July 2020-March 2021 quarters, making it the only operator delivering fastest 4G speeds consistently for three consecutive quarters on a pan-India basis.
In Kerala, GIGAnet from Vi has topped the speed charts for average download speeds in key cities such as Kochi, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kollam. The fastest 4G network verification is based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence data for average 4G download speeds in the country and specified regions or cities aggregated from Q3 2020 – Q1 2021.
The fastest 4G network verifications from Ookla have been received by Vi at a time when telecom networks in India have seen an exponential surge in data usage due to the work from home scenario.
S Murali, Cluster Business Head, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Vi, said that the company has the largest spectrum deployment in the State and the highest quantum of most efficient 900 MHz band spectrum.
Vi offers a choice of content catering to the interests of different customer categories. Heavy data users on Vi network can enjoy high speed data without limits from 12 am to 6 am. This benefit is available to all Vi prepaid customers on unlimited plans of Rs249 and above.
Enabling students to avail remote learning facility, Vi CSR has been offering educational content for school students through its digital applications.
