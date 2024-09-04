GlobalLogic is ramping up its headcount in India, where nearly 45 per cent of its global workforce is based. The Hitachi Group company, which has 15,000 employees in the country, plans to expand its presence in tier II and tier III cities in India, starting with Nagpur, to which it will add over 400 employees in the next three months.

Currently, the company has an office presence across 10 Indian cities in Noida, Nagpur, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Mahabubnagar, which is a tier III city, and Kochi through the acquisition of Katzion.

“We are looking at doing major expansions in talent and will continue with our hub and spoke strategy by hosting our programs in tier I cities, and doing sizable forays for said programs in tier II cities to give talent there a chance to grow,” Piyush Jha, MD and CEO - India & APAC, GlobalLogic told businessline. Globally, the company has over 30,000 employees.

Externally, GlobalLogic has tied up with seven technology universities and colleges across India through an industry academy program where students are taught company-recommended or assisted courses and are later hired through campus selections. “Starting this year, we plan to introduce these GenAI modules into colleges so they can learn GenAI before they join the workstream,” Jha said.

He noted that GlobalLogic has been working on AI technologies for the last 10 years while dabbling in GenAI for almost three years. “At this point, at least 65 GenAI projects are happening in India. Worldwide, that number is more. Almost 90% of our engineers understand GenAI and can code with it; this gives us tremendous headroom in talking to our customers and participating with them on their GenAI journey. We are talking to some of our major product companies to see how GenAI can make their life easy,” he explained, adding that the company may start using GenAI on almost all its customers in the next year or so.

India contributes 30 per cent to the company’s global business, and its growth rate has increased to 30 - 35 per cent. In India and APAC, GlobalLogic aims to achieve a revenue of $1 billion by 2027.

Late last year, the company acquired two companies—Katzion, an engineering firm based in Sydney, and Mobiveil, a company offering semiconductor engineering services, silicon intellectual property, and application platforms with operations in the US and India.

“We acquired Mobiveil for their embedded and VLSI talent. Most of our embedded work was in Central Eastern Europe and we wanted to add that muscle in the APAC region. Katzion, on the other hand, has a significant presence in Kochi,” he said.

Explaining that GlobalLogic’s focus in India has always been end-to-end digital transformation, Jha said, “If a company wants to reinvent itself and do something it didn’t before, we step in. We have worked with companies in domains like edtech, media, high tech, healthcare, and retail.” Some of GlobalLogic’s customers include McDonald’s, Kohl’s, Qualcomm, The Economist, and Nokia.