Google adds Contacts to Gmail side panel

iPhone 12 set to become most popular of the line-up
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Google is adding a new feature to Gmail where users will able to see detailed information about their Contacts in the Gmail side panel.
“You can now find additional information about people within your organization, your contacts, people who email you in the Gmail side panel,” Google said.
The information displayed in the side panel includes contact information, such as phone number and email address. It will also include information about the team and manager, office and desk location along with details on whether the user has received emails from them before.
The feature is meant to make collaboration on the platform easier.
“This feature expands upon the information you can already view when hovering over a person’s name in Gmail. In the side panel, you can learn more about who the person you’re collaborating with is, what team they’re on, and whether you’ve interacted with them before,” Google said.
It is helpful that Workspace admins fully populate the data cross Google Workspace apps to maximize this feature, Google said.
The feature is available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits along with users with personal Google Accounts.
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
Price depends on, among other things, spot rate of the underlying commodity
While the precious metals looked weak, most of the other commodity groups gained last week. As a result, the ...
LME 3-month zinc hit a new 18-month high of $2,793 per tonne on Friday
Artist Nandini Bagla Chirimar combines drawing and painting methods with printmaking techniques to create ...
The memoir of India’s first woman radio newsreader is a ringside view of the country’s political and social ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...