Google adds Contacts to Gmail side panel

Google is adding a new feature to Gmail where users will able to see detailed information about their Contacts in the Gmail side panel.

“You can now find additional information about people within your organization, your contacts, people who email you in the Gmail side panel,” Google said.

The information displayed in the side panel includes contact information, such as phone number and email address. It will also include information about the team and manager, office and desk location along with details on whether the user has received emails from them before.

The feature is meant to make collaboration on the platform easier.

“This feature expands upon the information you can already view when hovering over a person’s name in Gmail. In the side panel, you can learn more about who the person you’re collaborating with is, what team they’re on, and whether you’ve interacted with them before,” Google said.

It is helpful that Workspace admins fully populate the data cross Google Workspace apps to maximize this feature, Google said.

The feature is available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits along with users with personal Google Accounts.