Google Assistant can now automatically change passwords

Google last year announced a feature for Chrome users on Android allowing Assistant to change passwords in a few steps. Now, the feature is getting a wider rollout. It was spotted by tipster Max Weinbach who shared a screenshot of the feature on Twitter.

Google Assistant being able to change breached passwords >>>>> pic.twitter.com/Dfcnvhs1S5 — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) May 3, 2022

Based on the screenshot, Google Assistant prompts the user to change the password with a ‘change automatically’ option when a user’s password has been compromised in an earlier breach. Once tapped, the user will be directed to a confirmation sheet. On acceptance, the browser will navigate to the affected window and asks the user to reset the password. While the users can set their key, the password manager will also suggest one.

However, users can also manually check if the passwords saved by Chrome have been compromised. A ‘Change password’ button will appear in the password sub-menu with a Google Assistant logo, if there is a option of automatically changing it. The security feature is built on Google’s Duplex on the web technology, according to The Verge.

According to Android Police, the feature is not available on all sites. The company is yet to publish requirements for sites to support the password auto-change feature, which is set for gradual rollout.