Google has announced Chrome 109 on January 10, and rolled out new upgrades like secure payment confirmation, enhanced screen sharing in video calls, video call controls, Material You for desktop.

Security Payment on Android

Google has introduced a new web standard for easier payment with credit cards, banks, and other payment providers in Chrome. It is called Secure Payment Confirmation (SPC) on Google Chrome, making it possible to authenticate with the biometric screen unlock. If supported by the bank provider, users can skip the typical confirmation dialogs and simply scan fingerprint.

Enhanced Screen Sharing on Video Calls

Google Chrome already had the Screen Capture API tool, to help users to show a specific content they want to share on a video call. The latest Chrome 109 version further improves the tool.

Google Chrome 109 brings “Conditional Focus” feature allowing web apps to control focus on specific content. The feature detects whether the captured tab or window will be in focus when capture starts, or whether the capturing page should remain in focus.

Material You Theme for Desktop

Google’s Material You theming has been present in Chrome for Android for a while, but with the launch of Chrome 109 it is coming to Windows and macOS as well. One can change the theme of Chrome by replacing the background image on the New Tab page.